Beloved Upper West Side grocery store closes after 'extraordinary' health violations uncovered

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A beloved grocery store on the Upper West Side has now officially closed its doors after several health violations were uncovered.

Barzini's was ordered to close Jan. 15 but stayed open for several days -- and finally threw in the towel this week.

The store is still packed full and some called the violations "extraordinary."

State inspectors say inside the store's walk-in cooler they found a baby rat and nesting material right next to broccoli rabe and prosciutto. The inspectors said the rodents were having a feast on sausage, cold cuts and cheese that had gnaw marks.

Inspectors also discovered a mold-like residue and pasta infested with grain beetles and other four-legged critters.

"As far as I'm concerned, the only thing that will correct this is a total gut of the basement and first floor," said Upper West Side resident Maria Sakalis. "Nothing short of that, you can't remediate just by cleaning. It's impossible."

Officials say some foods expiration dates in the store were marked with year 2018.

"It was a long time coming," said Jarrod Moses of the Upper West Side. "If they are not going to provide a service that is healthy for those that live around here, shut it down and bring someone else in new."

A crew did show up to put down rat traps in the store, with one worker telling Eyewitness News they put down 10 on Thursday, and said in the last few days they put down many more.

"I think it's a shame because they have some very nice stuff in there, cheeses especially," one shopper said.

A hearing is set for January 31. Until then, the store can not open.

The manager of the store did not provide a comment.

