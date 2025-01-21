American Dream mall under fire for breaking Bergen County blue laws

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Some officials in Bergen County are up in arms after reports that the American Dream mega-mall has been ignoring the county's blue laws.
Those laws require most businesses to be closed on Sundays.
The mall has apparently been fully operational for at least a year.
County officials have reached out to the state's attorney general's office for guidance.
Meanwhile, the CEO of the mall's parent company issued a statement saying they were ecstatic to provide for residents on Sundays.
