Best bets for shopping in August; summer sales and back-to-school deals

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Summer is heating up with sizzling sales right now.

Whether it's early Labor Day deals or back-to-school shopping season, Nina Pineda has your August best bets and tips.

Summer is on sale! This is when retailers brick and mortar and online need to move inventory.

So they are slashing prices and it's a win-win for us.

Look for deals on outdoor furniture, grills, and air conditioners.

Summer clothing, swimsuits, sandals, and sunglasses are also on sale.

Early Labor Day deals will be available on mattresses and bed frames.

Another pro-tip for back-to-school supplies shopping is to take inventory at home first so you aren't rebuying what you already own. Also, if you have multiple children, try to buy in bulk.

You definitely want to mark your calendars for tax-free weeks. This is when you will pay zero tax on certain items for back-to-school.

Connecticut Tax-Free Week 2024 is scheduled to take place from August 18 to August 24.

New Jersey Tax-Free Week runs 10 days in 2024 and runs from August 24 through September 2.

New York, unfortunately, does not have a tax-free holiday, so hit the bridges and tunnels to shop.

Look for deals during tax-free shopping on:

- Computers

- School supplies

- Art supplies

- Books

- Sports and recreational equipment

- Clothing & shoes

