Best bets for shopping in January: Post-holiday and winter season deals

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Happy January! 7 On Your Side has you covered with some best bets for the first month of 2025.

Even if your wallet hasn't fully recovered after holiday shopping, 7 On Your Side has some deals for you this winter season.

Along with the snow falling, consumers can expect price drops in winter clothing. Be sure to bundle up with warm hats and scarves, cozy winter coats, snow boots and snuggly sweaters.

"You need to get your heavy coats out, your heavy sweaters out, any accessories that were really bling-y for the holidays, so you want to start to get all of that out," said Gina Curko, owner of SeeSaw Boutique.

It's about space, Gurko says, as her little Englewood Cliffs boutique only has so much room.

"It's exciting because when you start to mark things down, you'll see a lot of people coming in," she said.

Consumers shopping at mom-and-pop shops should look for the clearance rack in the back of the store. There are big discounts, for example, at Marcia's Attic in Closter, and next door at Shoe Inn, winter footwear is up to 70% off.

It's time to clear out winter and make room for spring things.

"It's all 50 off the original price," said Marcia's Attic store associate Helene Mrantz. "Coats are half price, there are sweaters and cashmere sweaters. Leather pieces, long sleeve tees, sweatpants."

Along with clothing, January is all about best bets on jewelry -- get your gold before the precious metal's price spikes for Valentine's Day.

Consumers should also look for sales on high-end TVs just in time to host Superbowl. Plus, you can expect deep discounts on Black Friday leftovers, including kitchen gadgets, which will be up to 80% off.

With the Consumer Electronics Show underway, 2024 tech models, including previous-generation tablets, laptops, phones and watches, will also be marked down.

January is also a good time to pack up the holidays at home, so make sure to get your gift wrap and Christmas merch and put it away until next year.

"Whatever is left over from the Christmas season, we will definitely put on sale, it will all be half price" said Kenny Sarfin, owner of Books and Greetings.

