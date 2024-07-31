Shop the best tents for your next camping adventure

Camping season is here, and many of us are itching to connect with the great outdoors. If you're planning on exploring nature anytime soon, a strong, durable tent can be crucial to keeping your camping weekend as stress free as possible. Regardless of your preference for outdoor activities, stay sheltered and comfortable with our top picks for the best camping tents.

Best camping tents

28% off Amazon The North Face Wawona Four Person Tent $267.90

Perfect for a family or group of friends, this North Face Wawona Tent boasts space for four and a floor width of 60 inches. This tent also includes internal mesh pockets, keeping all your essentials easily accessible. The hybrid double-wall construction makes this pick a great choice for multiple seasons and different climates, meaning the Wawona has the potential to be your go-to for rain-or-shine camping days.

24% off Amazon Coleman Sundome Four Person Tent $68.00

This Coleman tent is a great budget option. Priced at under $100, it's an Amazon bestseller with close to 20,000 five-star reviews. This tent is made with a ground vent and large windows, which Coleman says allows for enhanced ventilation and airflow. It also comes with a rainfly, offering protection from various weather conditions, namely wind and rain. Get it now for 23% off.

REI Co-op NEMO Aurora Highrise Four Person Tent $399.95 Shop Now

If you prefer a little bit more space in your camping accommodations, this NEMO tent may be right for you. The Aurora boasts a spacious, standing-height design and two doors, which means that you don't have to worry about crouching to move around a cramped tent space. Up to four people can fit in this tent, so it's great for a family or larger group. You'll also be able to pack it up relatively easily, as the product comes with a stuff sack you can carry.

REI Co-op Marmot Tungsten Three Person Tent $299.00 Shop Now

For new campers, setting up tents can sometimes be difficult and time-consuming. However, this Marmot tent makes setting up simple; the clips, poles and fly are all color-coded, so you can pitch your tent without needing to be familiar with all the parts prior to set up. Marmot emphasizes the tent's tarp floor which is meant to keep water out, and many of the reviews praise the strong storm-resistant construction too.

Backcountry Klymit Cross-Canyon Four Person Tent $269.95 Shop Now

A tent with a lighter construction can be a game-changer for outdoor adventures that include both camping and backpacking. This Klymit tent is a great choice for backpacking campers, as the aluminum structure is lightweight yet durable. It also has three overhead pockets, allowing for easy storage of other camping essentials. Klymit also states that the tent's canopy ventilation design prioritizes ease of airflow, so this option won't get stuffy, even with four people inside.

REI Co-op Gazelle T4 Hub Four Person Tent $399.95 Shop Now

If you're looking for an efficient and quick setup, this Gazelle T4 may be ideal. It's made with a pop-up design, which allows for super easy assembly, something that many reviewers praise. Gazelle states that this tent reaches up to 78 inches in height, so you won't have to crouch around when you're inside. It can hold up to four people and has plenty of interior mesh pockets for storing equipment.

