Shop the best luggage deals for your next vacation

If you have a vacation coming up this summer, you'll want to ensure you have good luggage. Whether that's a sturdy duffel bag for a weekend trip or a carry-on suitcase for your next airplane adventure, here are the best luggage deals to shop right now.
Get this suitcase for a whopping $100 off. It's available in multiple colors and is a small-size carry-on, perfect for a short trip. It's impact and scratch-resistant and weighs just five pounds.
Dimensions: 21.85 inches x 8.35 inches x 14.76 inches
This 3-piece set is an Amazon best seller and comes with four 360-degree spinner wheels on each suitcase for maneuverability. You'll get one carry-on and two checked luggage with this set, and every suitcase is also made from scuff-resistant polyester for durability.
Dimensions:
Carry-on: 22.75 inches x 14.25 inches x 10.25 inches
Checked spinner: 26.25 inches x 16.75 inches x 11 inches
Checked spinner: 30 inches x 18.5 inches x 12.5 inches
Amazon shoppers love Wrangler, and this set comes with a carry-on and a laptop bag. The luggage itself comes with a cup holder and a phone holder. Plus, the laptop bag has a sleeve that lets you place it directly atop the carry-on.
Dimensions:
Carry-on: 20 inches x 13. 5inches x 11 inches
Available in eight colors and under $100, this heavily discounted luggage set is a great buy. They're all luggage pieces with TSA-approved locks and feature spinner wheels so you can easily maneuver them around the airport.
Dimensions:
20 inch: 14.76 inches x 8.86 inches x 22.05 inches
24 inch: 17.32 inches x 10.63 inches x 26.38 inches
28 inch: 19.29 inches x 12 inches x 29.53 inches
Another hard side option, this pick is perfect for a five-day trip, according to the brand. It has an adjustable handle, spinner wheels and elastic crossstraps on the interior to keep your valuables stable during travel.
Dimensions: 17.75 inches x 10 inches x 26.75 inches
