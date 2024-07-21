NY, NJ, CT lawmakers, officials react to Biden's decision to drop out of the presidential race

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Political leaders on both sides are reacting to President Joe Biden's decision to drop his re-election bid.

Biden announced his decision on Sunday following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election.

Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take on Trump, and encouraged his party to united behind her.

Biden plans to serve out the remainder of his term in office, which ends at noon ET on Jan. 20, 2025.

Here is what local lawmakers and other political leaders are saying about the decision:

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer:

"Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he is a truly amazing human being. His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY-21)

"If Joe Biden can't run for re-election, he is unable and unfit to serve as President of the United States. He must immediately resign. The Democrat Party is in absolute free fall for their blatantly corrupt and desperate attempt to cover up the fact that Joe Biden is unfit for office."

Rev. Al Sharpton

"President Biden has devoted most of his adult life to public service, he had more than paid his dues to our great nation. But he saw what was at stake. This man answered the highest call of his career and saved our fragile democracy from destruction in the process. Our nation is on a better course, especially for Black and Brown Americans, thanks to the work of this Administration."

Congressman Anthony D'Esposito (R-NY-04)

"President Biden's record in office: chaos at our border, debilitating inflation, crises overseas. Biden and Democrats have failed the American people on all fronts. No matter the nominee, we must elect Republicans up and down the ballot this November."

Congressman Ritchie Torres (D_NY-15)

"President Joe Biden's selfless decision to step aside for a new generation of leadership-Vice President Kamala Harris-is an act of Washingtonian statesmanship. President Biden leaves behind a transformative legacy that puts him in the pantheon of great presidents among the likes of FDR and LBJ. "

New York City Mayor Eric Adams

"America owes a debt of gratitude to President Joe Biden for his decades of service. He and his team took us out of COVID, stabilized the country, and restored the soul of the nation. President Biden is now again delivering for the American people by passing the torch at a critical moment, when the country needs strong leadership from a new generation."

