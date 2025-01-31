BMW, taxi collide in Tribeca sending taxi into scaffolding, 2 cab passengers hurt

TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A BMW and taxi collided in Tribeca early Friday morning sending the taxi into scaffolding.
Two people inside the cab had to be extricated by first responders and taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
It happened at 3:30 a.m. on West Broadway and Chambers Street.
The driver of the BMW refused to get any treatment at the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
