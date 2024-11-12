Boyfriend charged in double murder of girlfriend, 91-year-old father in Brooklyn: Police

Police said the father and daughter were found dead on the kitchen floor with their throats slashed.

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An arrest has been made in the murder of a 91-year-old man and his 66-year-old daughter in Brooklyn.

Kerry Lewis, 46, of Brooklyn was charged with two counts of murder and possession of a weapon, police said.

The suspect was the woman's boyfriend, police said.

Police said he was at the home in Cypress Hills on Sunday and made incriminating statements when a relative of the victims showed up and found the victims.

The victims were identified as Roosevelt Simmons and Jacqueline Delyons, police said.

Police have not released the motive for the double murder.

