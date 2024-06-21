The 44-year-old victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition

Bronx bodega worker critical after being stabbed multiple times in the chest

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- A 44-year-old bodega owner is in critical condition after he was stabbed multiple times while walking to his car in the Bronx Thursday night.

The victim was walking from the bodega to his car down the block when he was stabbed at the intersection of East 169th Street and College Avenue in the Melrose section at around 11:15 p.m.

He was stabbed multiple times in the chest and taken to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition

No arrests have been made.

The United Bodegas of America says the victim, owner of 69 Deli, refused to give credit to a stranger earlier in the evening. They say that when the victim left the bodega hours later, that same stranger approached his car and stabbed him several times.

The UBA is now calling for more action to end assaults against their bodega owners.

"This must stop, we need the $5 million the governor offered to protect these bodegas, we can't sit and wait any longer," said Radahmes Rodriguez, President of the UBA. "The UBA wants to take the lead on this effort and can't wait any longer."

More details on the attack were expected to be revealed at a UBA press conference Friday afternoon.

