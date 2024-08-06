NYPD releases video of suspect wanted for knocking out man inside Bronx deli

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police are hoping three seconds of video will help them catch the suspect who knocked out a man in the Bronx two weeks ago.

The attack happened around 2:20 p.m. on July 17. A 62-year-old man was standing inside a deli located at 2130 Jerome Ave., where an unknown suspect approached the victim and struck him in the face, causing him to lose consciousness.

Surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows a man in a white t-shirt who they say attacked the victim.



The 62-year-old was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital to treat his injuries.

The suspect fled from the scene in an unknown direction.

Police say the attack appeared to be unprovoked.

