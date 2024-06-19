Deli worker shot in the stomach by customer during dispute in the Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A deli worker was rushed to the hospital in serious condition after he was shot by a customer in the Bronx on Wednesday.

The shooting happened at the intersection of 183rd Street and Webster Avenue.

A 34-year-old man who works at a deli at the location got into a verbal dispute with a customer, who was making a mess.

The victim followed the customer out of the deli, where the verbal dispute continued.

The suspect then went into his car, pulled out a weapon and shot the victim in the stomach.

The suspect then got into his vehicle and drove away.

The victim was driven to the hospital, where he is in serious but stable condition.

The victim, who was identified by the United Bodegas of America as Joseph Lewis, has an extensive criminal record, including attempted murder.

