2 people shot in Fordham Heights, the Bronx; no arrests

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after two people were shot in the Bronx on Tuesday night.

Police say the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in front of East 187th Street and Park Avenue in the Fordham Heights section.

They say a 17-year-old boy was shot in the right shoulder, and a 21-year-old man was shot in the right thigh.

They were both taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, and are expected to be OK.

Police have not released a description of the suspect at this time, and there's no word on what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

----------

