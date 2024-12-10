One state trooper and NYPD detective got sick from the fentanyl, according to police sources

2 arrested after 'substantial' amount of fentanyl found in Bronx apartment near daycare: sources

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Two people have been arrested after a "substantial" amount fentanyl was found inside an apartment in the Bronx, down the hall from a daycare center, according to police sources.

FDNY Hazmat, EMS and firefighters were called to the building located at 780 Garden St. between Prospect Avenue and Southern Boulevard around 3 p.m. to evaluate exposure after a report of a fentanyl spill.

Police were also called to the scene, where a total of eight-plus kilograms of fentanyl was recovered in a first-floor apartment, down the hall from a daycare, according to the Special Narcotics Prosecutor's Office.

They said some were in brick form and others were in containers with lids. When the lids were opened, the fumes filled the apartment and that was when EMS were called.

The cooler contained loose powder that caused a strong odor to occur inside the apartment.

Prior to the search the daycare center on the first floor was evacuated as a precaution. No children were harmed.

Officials say there may also be a second daycare center on the third floor of the building.

One state trooper and NYPD detective got sick from the fentanyl, according to police sources.

The detective was treated on scene. The state trooper was treated at St. Barnabas Hospital and was released.

Police sources said two people were arrested.

The Special Narcotics Prosecutor's Office said they will be prosecuting this case.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.