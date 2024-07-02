3 firefighters injured after fire breaks out inside building in Port Morris

PORT MORRIS, Bronx (WABC) -- Three firefighters were injured after a fast-moving fire broke out inside a building in the Bronx on Monday.

The flames broke out inside a building on East 136th Street in Port Morris around 6:45 p.m.

Part of the roof collapsed, and the building is now a total loss.

FDNY officials say three firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Officials say crews are still on the scene, and drones are being used to monitor for any hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

