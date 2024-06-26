Melrose apartment building fire injures 1, displaces 17 residents

Phil Taitt reports on the fire from the Melrose section of the Bronx.

Phil Taitt reports on the fire from the Melrose section of the Bronx.

Phil Taitt reports on the fire from the Melrose section of the Bronx.

Phil Taitt reports on the fire from the Melrose section of the Bronx.

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- People living at a Bronx apartment complex are lucky to be alive Wednesday morning after a massive fire.

The three-alarm fire broke out along College Avenue in the Melrose section around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Parts of that building now blanket the sidewalk along with rubble from the blaze.

You can see right through the five-story building because multiple windows were blown out on the tip floor.

Firefighters were met with intense flames on the top floor, as smoke billowed into the air.

Crews poured water into the structure aiming to get this situation under control, although much damage was done.

"It was massive. It spread through the whole roof, and it was just engulfing everything, so it was just a lot of fire and a lot of smoke. It was just crazy. It's the first I'm seeing a fire of that magnitude," said Raheem Brown, an eyewitness.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control around 12:30 a.m.

One person was taken to Lincoln Hospital with minor injuries.

The Red Cross says it is assisting 17 displaced residents. One neighbor told Eyewitness News that she packed up some suitcases because her apartment is under water.

The FDNY is investigating the cause of the fire.

ALSO READ | High Line historian reflects on history of beloved NYC park for 15th anniversary

Joelle Garguilo has details on the anniversary of the High Line Park.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.