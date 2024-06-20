Fire at Dunkin Donuts in the Bronx damages multiple businesses

MELROSE (WABC) -- Fire crews are on the scene at multi-alarm fire in the Bronx.

The blaze broke out at a Dunkin Donuts on Third Avenue in the Melrose section around 5 a.m. Thursday.

The flames tore through at least five other stores on the strip.

The FDNY retreated from the building as the battled flames from outside.

Officials have reported no injuries so far in the incident.

Traffic through the area on Third Avenue is being rerouted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Excessive heat conditions contributed to about 350 deaths in New York last year.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.