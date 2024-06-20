WATCH LIVE

Fire at Dunkin Donuts in the Bronx damages multiple businesses

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Thursday, June 20, 2024 10:56AM
MELROSE (WABC) -- Fire crews are on the scene at multi-alarm fire in the Bronx.

The blaze broke out at a Dunkin Donuts on Third Avenue in the Melrose section around 5 a.m. Thursday.

The flames tore through at least five other stores on the strip.

The FDNY retreated from the building as the battled flames from outside.

Officials have reported no injuries so far in the incident.

Traffic through the area on Third Avenue is being rerouted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

READ MORE: Dangerous heat wave forecast for New York City, Tri-State area

Excessive heat conditions contributed to about 350 deaths in New York last year.

