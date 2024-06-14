Dangerous heat wave forecast for New York City, Tri-State area

The New York area could hit 90 degrees as early as Tuesday and exceed that benchmark at least through Thursday.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A dangerous heat wave is forecast to unfold from the Midwest to the Northeast next week, bringing 90-degree weather to the New York City metropolitan area.

In our area, a heat wave is defined as a high temperature of 90 degrees or higher for at least three days.

The Tri-State area could hit 90 degrees as early as Tuesday and exceed that benchmark at least through the first day of summer on Thursday.

Further south in places like Philadelphia and South Jersey, the streak of 90-degree days could extend for almost an entire week, according to the Eyewitness News AccuWeather team.

Rising humidity will make it feel several degrees hotter, with heat index values near 100 at times. Warm overnight temperatures only dropping into the 70s in some places will offer little to no relief.

Experts recommend avoiding outdoor activities during the afternoon and evening hours, which is usually the hottest part of the day. People who must be outside are encouraged to drink plenty of water and take breaks to cool off in the shade.

Heat waves, on average, kill more Americans than any other type of severe weather. For information on staying cool and safe visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat

New York City last month announced a proactive safety plan to keep residents safe from extreme summer weather.

Each summer, an estimated 350 New Yorkers die prematurely due to heat and more Americans die from heat waves in a year than all other natural disasters combined, city officials said.

The city is trying to make it easier for New Yorkers to find cooling havens by updating its 24/7 Cool Options map, increasing cooling center partners, providing pet-friendly cooling centers, offering Cool Kits for vulnerable populations, distributing indoor thermometers and increasing heat preparedness messaging.

NYC OEM Commissioner Zach Iscol talks about the city's preparations for summer heat.

