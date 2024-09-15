Latest in string of Bronx shootings leaves 1 dead, 1 injured; activists call for end to gun violence

THE BRONX (WABC) -- One man is dead and another is injured in the latest in a string of recent shootings in the Bronx.

Police responded around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a person shot at Sheridan Avenue and McClellan Street.

Upon arrival, officers found 31-year-old Sakou Saho of the Bronx with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. First responders transported Saho to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 49-year-old man was also found at the scene with a graze wound to his stomach. He was also taken to the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Authorities are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

The incident comes after a number of shootings occurred across the borough in the past week.

On Friday, three separate shootings just hours apart from each other left one person killed and two others injured.

The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday in the Mount Hope section of the Bronx. Police responded to a 911 call for reports of a person shot along Anthony Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a 24-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his back. First responders transported the victim to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In the second shooting, police say a 44-year-old man was shot twice in the torso along Williamsbridge Road around 11:30 p.m. in Morris Park. The third shooting happened just before midnight in the Tremont section of the Bronx, where a 42-year-old man was shot while inside a bodega at East 180th Street and Grand Concourse.

The group Bronx Rises Against Gun Violence took to the streets on Saturday night to speak out against the pain and fear community members have faced recently.

The activist group met on the corner of East 180th Street and Creston Avenue, where 32-year-old Rafael Vasquez was fatally shot in the face and back on September 11. The next day, police arrested 32-year-old Kelvin Mata in connection to the fatal shooting.

"Some community members are scared to come outside because of the shootings, others unfortunately think it's a norm," said Jeremy Molina of the group. "And that's what we're here to do, try to change that norm. It's not normal to hear shots."

Not too far away from where Vasquez was shot, a 35-year-old man was fatally gunned down the night before.

The organization hopes to offer people a way out of the cycle of violence by providing support in a positive direction, such as through job training and education.

