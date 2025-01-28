Federal agents arrest suspect wanted for double murder in Dominican Republic in Bronx raid

BRONX (WABC) -- A migrant from the Dominican Republic was taken into custody during a raid in the Bronx on Tuesday morning.

It happened around the same time a purported member of Tren de Aragua, wanted in connection with a caught-on-camera home invasion and shooting in Aurora, Colorado, was also arrested.

The unidentified Dominican national was arrested on Creston Avenue and was reportedly wanted in connection with a double murder

"They looked at everyone's documents but only took one person," a resident said, describing the early morning arrest.

The DEA posted pictures of the enforcement action and cellphone video from across the street showed a swarm of federal agents from various departments.

A woman who did not want to be identified was in the apartment at the time.

"He told them he was married and they still took him away," she said.

Residents said he rented a room about a month ago. Another man was also in the apartment and said he was awakened around 6:30 a.m.

"I was a little scared but everything is in order with my process," he said.

"Almost everyone who's here is an immigrant," the woman said. "They're causing a lot of harm to families and kids having a small army of police come here."

In addition to the two arrests in the Bronx, another person was taken into custody by federal agents on Audubon Avenue in Washington Heights. Few details were known in that case.

