Person of interest in custody after postal worker stabbed and killed while working in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- An USPS worker was stabbed and killed while on the job in Harlem on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a deli at 168 Lenox Avenue after 2:30 p.m. and encountered the injured 36-year-old victim.

He was stabbed or slashed multiple times inside the deli, including in the torso, arms, back and neck.

He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem where he was pronounced dead.

A 24-year-old person of interest is in custody and a weapon has been recovered.

Police say the attack appears to have stemmed from a dispute between two customers that turned physical.

Few other details were released.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated.

