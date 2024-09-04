Teacher shot in hand at Bronx school day before start of classes

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- A teacher was shot in the hand in a Bronx school on Wednesday morning.

It happened at MS 391 on Folin Street just before noon.

The teacher was taken to St Barnabas Hospital where he was said to be stable.

Preliminarily, it appears the bullet went through the window of a sixth-floor classroom and struck the teacher in the right hand.

Police are going floor by floor through the apartment complex across the street, where the shot was likely fired from.

No students were in the classroom as school does not start until Thursday.

One school safety agent was on duty.

Few other details were released.

