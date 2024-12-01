Students mourn beloved football coach killed in accident in the Bronx

THE BRONX (WABC) -- Football season is over now, but lots of tears were shed this weekend for a beloved coach who was killed in a terrible accident.

Dwight Downer, 60, coached football with the Bronx Buccaneers and with DeWitt Clinton High School.

Students say Coach Downer was tough, but underneath that tough exterior he was all heart.

"You know, he was never really easy on us because you want to bring out the best in all of us," said 13-year-old Quarterback Manny Lora.

On midnight going into Saturday morning, Coach Downer had just parked his car at the intersection of Givan Ave and Eastchester Road in the Bronx. He got out of his vehicle to walk home when he was fatally struck by another car.

Immediately, heartache spread throughout the teams that he coached, with young players now grief-stricken. The man who made them do push-ups and strive to be a better person is now gone.

"It's more about raising young men than it is having them play football. Anybody can play football, you know? But everybody can't grow to be, you know, a successful young man and be a productive member of society. And that's what we wanted them to be," said Bronx Buccaneers President Keith Spivey.

Coach Downer had a powerful legacy, made a difference - and he did it all as a volunteer.

