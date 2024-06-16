NYPD releases footage of suspect wanted for stealing chain from man on Bronx subway platform

LONGWOOD, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police have released footage of the suspect wanted for robbing a man on a subway platform in the Bronx last week.
The incident happened around 11:40 p.m. on June 12 on the northbound No. 6 train platform at the Hunts Point Avenue subway station.
According to the NYPD, the suspect approached the 36-year-old man and snatched a chain from his neck before fleeing the station.
Police say the victim suffered a laceration to his neck, but refused medical treatment.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
