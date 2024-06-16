  • Watch Now
NYPD releases footage of suspect wanted for stealing chain from man on Bronx subway platform

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, June 16, 2024 4:35PM
Suspect wanted for robbing man on Bronx subway platform
The suspect is accused of stealing a chain from the victim's neck before running off.

LONGWOOD, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police have released footage of the suspect wanted for robbing a man on a subway platform in the Bronx last week.

The incident happened around 11:40 p.m. on June 12 on the northbound No. 6 train platform at the Hunts Point Avenue subway station.

According to the NYPD, the suspect approached the 36-year-old man and snatched a chain from his neck before fleeing the station.

Police say the victim suffered a laceration to his neck, but refused medical treatment.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
