Mother of teen killed in crash while riding dirt bike says son aspired to join the military

Lucy Yang spoke to the mother of the 17-year-old victim killed in Monday's crash.

Lucy Yang spoke to the mother of the 17-year-old victim killed in Monday's crash.

Lucy Yang spoke to the mother of the 17-year-old victim killed in Monday's crash.

Lucy Yang spoke to the mother of the 17-year-old victim killed in Monday's crash.

BRONX (WABC) -- A sorrowful mother says her son who was killed while riding a dirt bike in the Bronx aspired to be in the military.

Her teenage son was driving a dirt bike in the Soundview section of the Bronx when he and the 14-year-old on the bike were hit by a minivan.

The 17-year-old boy was killed.

Eyewitness News spoke to his mother, who asked not to be on camera.

"He was a very good boy and he was only waiting to turn 18 to go into the military," his mother Blanca said.

Monday night when Blanca's son did not come home, she called his phone.

A nurse answered and said she should go to the hospital immediately.

By the time she arrived her son was gone.

Police believe her teenager was operating a gas powered dirt bike with a 14-year-old girl on the back along Metcalf Avenue.

Police said when they got to East 172nd Street there was a crash with a minivan.

Both teenagers flew off the bike.

The boy's mother said she does not know where the bike came from, but says her son was looking forward to serving this country.

"He finished high school and was waiting until he was 18 to go into the military," she said.

The intersection where the accident happened is a busy, troubled intersection.

In July of 2022, a young delivery man on his bike was killed in the same spot by a hit and run driver in a stolen vehicle.

A traffic light has since been installed, but that cannot guarantee safety.

"Although the traffic light is new, a lot of people run it. Weekends, late evenings, fast and furious type of environment," said Luis Christian Di Lorenzi.

Authorities say the driver of the minivan stayed at the scene.

He and the 14-year-old were taken to the hospital with injuries.

So far, no charges were filed as investigators work to determine who ran the light.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.