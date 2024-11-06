Crews fighting brush fire burning in Brookfield Park on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- Firefighters are responding to a brush fire burning inside a park on Staten Island.

FDNY officials say the brush fire broke out at Brookfield Park on Arthur Kill Road and Brookfield Avenue just around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

NewsCopter 7 was over the massive blaze.

While the fire is not threatening any buildings, the fire department had a hard time getting equipment to the fire due to its location within the park.

The dry weather and record temperatures in the Tri-State has contributed to a higher fire risk.

No injuries have been reported, and operations are ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

