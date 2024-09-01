More human bones discovered in Brooklyn Bridge Park

DUMBO, Brooklyn (WABC) -- More human bones were found on Saturday night at Brooklyn Bridge Park.

First, patrol officers spotted a skull and other fragments. Then, someone noticed a femur and smaller bones near the carousel.

The woman who made the discovery on Saturday says she had heard about the other instances, so she was intentionally looking around. She says what she found was part of a spine.

Police say both sets of bones found before Saturday came from the same person.

The Medical Examiner will conduct tests on Saturday's remains.

