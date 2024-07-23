Man arrested after mother killed, daughter injured in hit-and-run crash

BUSHWICK (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run that killed a mother in Bushwick, Brooklyn.
NYPD had been searching for a suspect since May when the crash happened.
Officers arrested 26-year-old Robert Matthews on Monday.
He faces a slew of charges, including manslaughter.
Investigators say Matthews was speeding away from a marked police vehicle on May 9th when he hit a mother and her adult daughter as they crossed Eldert Street and Knickerbocker Avenue.
The mother, 71-year-old Juanita Vidal, was killed and her 44-year-old daughter was injured.
Matthews ran away after crashing into a van.
