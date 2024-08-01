Part of a crane falls onto roof of four-story building in Borough Park

Shannon Sohn has the latest on a crane boom in Brooklyn.

Shannon Sohn has the latest on a crane boom in Brooklyn.

Shannon Sohn has the latest on a crane boom in Brooklyn.

Shannon Sohn has the latest on a crane boom in Brooklyn.

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Crews are on the scene after part of a crane fell onto a roof in Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon.

It happened 1442 44th Street just after 2:30 p.m.

Video from the scene appeared to show the truck crane boom on the roof of the four-story brick building.

Citizen App

Two top floor units were possibly damaged.

The building is brand new and appears to be occupied.

First responders say a primary search of the building came up negative, meaning they do not believe there are any unities at this time.

Witnesses say they were initially afraid it would fall off the roof and onto the street below before firefighters arrived.

So far no injuries have been reported.

Building department inspectors are still determining whether the building is stable.

A full vacate order is in effect.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.