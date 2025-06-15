Driver arrested after 3-car crash in Brooklyn injures 4 people, including NYPD officers

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A three-car collision in Brooklyn early Sunday morning injured four people, including two NYPD officers.
The crash happened just after 2 a.m. at the intersection of Avenue U and Coney Island Avenue.
Police say a 25 year-old man was traveling north on Coney Island Avenue in a Chevrolet Suburban when he collided with the driver of a Volvo traveling west on Avenue U.
According to the NYPD, the crash then caused the Chevy to collide with a marked police car. Officials say the police vehicle did have lights on, but no sirens.
Officers arrested the 25-year-old Chevy driver.
The driver's two passengers and two police officers were taken to area hospitals in stable condition. No one in the Volvo was injured as a result of the incident.
Authorities are now trying to determine what led up to the crash.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.