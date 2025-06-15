Driver arrested after 3-car crash in Brooklyn injures 4 people, including NYPD officers

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A three-car collision in Brooklyn early Sunday morning injured four people, including two NYPD officers.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. at the intersection of Avenue U and Coney Island Avenue.

Police say a 25 year-old man was traveling north on Coney Island Avenue in a Chevrolet Suburban when he collided with the driver of a Volvo traveling west on Avenue U.

According to the NYPD, the crash then caused the Chevy to collide with a marked police car. Officials say the police vehicle did have lights on, but no sirens.

Officers arrested the 25-year-old Chevy driver.

The driver's two passengers and two police officers were taken to area hospitals in stable condition. No one in the Volvo was injured as a result of the incident.

Authorities are now trying to determine what led up to the crash.

