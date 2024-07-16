Child, 10 others injured in Bushwick apartment fire

BUSHWICK (WABC) -- At least 11 people, including a child, were injured in an apartment fire in Bushwick, Brooklyn, on Tuesday morning.

The blaze broke out overnight around 3 a.m. on Evergreen Avenue.

Among the injured was a child who suffered burns on their legs. Two firefighters were also hurt during the incident.

Fire crews made multiple rescues at the location, pulling residents out of windows and guiding them down smoke-filled hallways.

Multiple families were treated by first responders, including a baby and a toddler.

Dozens of other families were forced to evacuate the building and are currently homeless.

A resident who escaped the fire told Eyewitness News about the desperate moments.

"We had six dogs, a baby, my godson...I made sure everyone got out the best way they could," she said.

A man who escaped the fire suffered a seizure on the sidewalk and was taken to a nearby hospital.

While the cause of the blaze is under investigation, a witness said a disturbed man on the first floor lit the fire.

"The second floor neighbor, thankfully, knocked our window. They were like 'oh there's a fire.' I pretty much told everyone inside my apartment to lets go because we live right across from the guy who set it on fire," the witness said.

