Brooklyn Music School in danger of closing due to financial crisis

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A beloved New York City institution could soon face the music.

Brooklyn Music School in Fort Greene is facing a financial crisis and is in danger of closing next month.

The non-profit arts education school founded in 1909, has been shorted in forecasted grant money.

"If we don't decide by the end of this week, then we're telling families very, very close potentially to when they start their camp. We simply can't do that," said Brian Adamczyk of Brooklyn Music School.

With thousands already signed up for its summer camp, a closure would be devastating to not only kids, but parents who are relying on the facility as a summer care option.

This week, there will be an event to save the school. They have launched an online campaign called "Save Our School."

