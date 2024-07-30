11 people shot across New York City in 12 hours

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least 11 people were shot across New York City in 12 hours.

The latest victim, a 24-year-old man, was shot in the neck just after 3:15 a.m. Tuesday. The shooting happened in East Harlem near 235 96th Street.

Four people in Brooklyn were also shot overnight in less than an hour. A 21-year-old man was shot in the hand on Crooke Avenue in Flatbush just before 1 a.m. Then, in Brownsville around 1:20 a.m., two people were shot.

A 64-year-old man was shot in the leg, and a 35-year-old man was shot multiple times. Nearly 20 minutes later on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights, a 43-year-old woman was shot once in the leg. All four victims were taken to area hospitals and are expected to survive.

Since 3p.m. Monday, about ten other shootings happened across the city. Six of those shootings happened in the Bronx.

Two women were among the victims of gun violence in the Morrisania section. A 29-year-old was shot in the thigh and a 28-year-old was hit in the right leg and arm. Both women were taken to Lincoln Hospital and are recovering.

Shortly before 4 p.m., three people in Brooklyn, a 16-year-old, 18-year-old and 26-year-old, were shot in front of 1154 Nostrand Avenue. All three victims were taken to Kings County Hospital and are expected to survive.

And 39-year-old Roman Martinez was shot and killed near 176th Street and Mohegan Avenue. He was shot multiple times in the head and declared dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made in the shooting incidents so far.

