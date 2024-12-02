Man shot in head outside Cypress Hills restaurant in critical condition

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are investigating a drive-by shooting outside of a restaurant in Cypress Hills.
Investigators say just after midnight, someone drove up to a group outside Room One Hundred on Jamaica Avenue and opened fire.
A 35-year-old man was shot in the head.
First responders rushed the victim to the hospital where he has been listed in critical condition.
Officers say as many as 13 shots were fired.
It's not clear if the victim was the intended target.
Police described the getaway vehicle as a black four door sedan.
So far no arrests have been made.
