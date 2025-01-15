3 people hurt in early-morning fire in Brooklyn

Fire officials say at least 3 people were in an aparmtent building fire in Bath Beach.

Fire officials say at least 3 people were in an aparmtent building fire in Bath Beach.

Fire officials say at least 3 people were in an aparmtent building fire in Bath Beach.

Fire officials say at least 3 people were in an aparmtent building fire in Bath Beach.

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least two people were hurt in an early morning fire in Brooklyn.

Officials say the flames broke out in an apartment building in the Bath Beach section around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The fire could be seen in multiple apartments between the second and third floors.

Meanwhile, the conditions of the injured residents has not been revealed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



A man walks past a fire-ravaged business after the Eaton Fire swept through Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. AP Photo/Ethan Swope

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.