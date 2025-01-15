3 people hurt in early-morning fire in Brooklyn

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least two people were hurt in an early morning fire in Brooklyn.
Officials say the flames broke out in an apartment building in the Bath Beach section around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The fire could be seen in multiple apartments between the second and third floors.
Meanwhile, the conditions of the injured residents has not been revealed.
----------
