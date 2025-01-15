3 people hurt in early-morning fire in Brooklyn

24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
ByPhil Taitt WABC logo
Wednesday, January 15, 2025 1:03PM
Fire officials say at least 3 people were in an aparmtent building fire in Bath Beach.

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least two people were hurt in an early morning fire in Brooklyn.

Officials say the flames broke out in an apartment building in the Bath Beach section around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The fire could be seen in multiple apartments between the second and third floors.

Meanwhile, the conditions of the injured residents has not been revealed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

