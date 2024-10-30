54-year-old-man fatally stabbed at Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue subway station

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 54-year-old man is dead after being fatally stabbed on a subway platform.
Police say the incident happened at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The victim suffered a single stab wound to the back.
He was taken to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect was able to flee the scene and has not been caught.
