Power restored after truck takes down wires in Brooklyn

WABC logo
Thursday, October 10, 2024 2:45PM
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A major power outage was reported in parts of southeastern Brooklyn on Thursday morning.

At one point, nearly 10,000 customers were without power, but it appeared power was mainly restored by 11 a.m.

Con Edison said it appears a dumpster truck hit a pole and brought down the wires in an industrial area near Glenwood Road and Troy Avenue.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

