Brooklyn-Queens Expressway reopens nearly 24 hours early following weekend repairs

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Drivers rejoice! Weekend repairs to the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway have been completed nearly 24 hours ahead of schedule.

New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez made the announcement Sunday morning.

The BQE closures began Saturday, June 1 at 2 a.m. and were expected to last through Monday, June 3 at 4 a.m., but crews completed the work ahead of schedule, fully reopening the BQE at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

"I am proud of all the dedicated employees and crew members who worked around the clock to make repairs to the BQE and completed the work ahead of schedule," said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez.

This weekend's repairs were the third of three weekends of scheduled repair work involving a full closure of a stretch of the BQE in recent months, with prior closures in October 2023 and April 2024.

The repairs focused on concrete and reinforcing steel bars added at spans of the BQE near Clark Street and Grace Court. It's expected to be the final repairs of the year.

