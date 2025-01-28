24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
15-year-old boy killed, another teen injured in East Flatbush, Brooklyn shooting

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, January 28, 2025 9:58PM
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police say one teen was killed and another teen was injured after a shooting in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, on Tuesday.

Officers responded to 80 E. 93rd St. around 3:30 p.m. and discovered a 15-year-old boy, in the building lobby, with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 16-year-old boy was found shot in the right arm inside of a third-floor apartment.

He was taken to One Brooklyn Health-Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center where he's expected to survive.

There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

