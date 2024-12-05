At least 2 people shot, 1 critical, in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least two people were shot in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon.

It happened near Park Place and Utica Avenue around 3 p.m.

One person appears critically injured and a woman was shot in the leg.

It all appears to have started when shots were fired at 81 North Portland Avenue in Fort Greene.

Officers followed a suspect through multiple precincts and caught up with the vehicle and shots were fired.

Police are still sorting out who fired the shots

This is breaking news. This story will be updated.

