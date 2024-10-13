Man fatally shot near Brooklyn outlet store

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was fatally shot near an outlet store in Brooklyn.
Police responded to the scene on Tilden Avenue in Flatbush near the Old Navy outlet and Flaming Grill & Buffet.
Police say Jose Galloway, 27, was struck multiple times.
There is no word on a motive for the shooting.
First responders rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
