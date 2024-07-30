Teen critical after 3 shot outside convenience store in Brooklyn

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 16-year-old was critically injured in a triple shooting outside a convenience store in Brooklyn.

The teen was struck in the shoulder when someone fired a barrage of bullets on 1154 Nostrand Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

Police used bottles and cups to mark the casings scattered on the pavement.

The other victims were 18 and 26. Both were shot in the stomach, but their injuries are less serious.

There is no word yet on a motive for the shooting or whether the victims were the intended targets.

ALSO READ | Video shows 95-year-old grandmother assaulted by home aide in Harlem

Jim Dolan has the story from Harlem.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News



Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.