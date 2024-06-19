Man bitten by 18-inch corn snake he found in bathtub in Brooklyn apartment

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man is stable after being bitten by a snake in his Brooklyn apartment on Wednesday morning.
The man found an 18-inch corn snake inside his bathtub in his apartment on Ocean Parkway.
He picked up the snake and attempted to put it into the toilet when it bit his index finger, officials said.
He put the snake back into the tub and called police.
ESU came and took the snake to Animal Care and Control in Queens.
The victim was treated on the scene.
