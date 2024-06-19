Man bitten by 18-inch corn snake he found in bathtub in Brooklyn apartment

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man is stable after being bitten by a snake in his Brooklyn apartment on Wednesday morning.

The man found an 18-inch corn snake inside his bathtub in his apartment on Ocean Parkway.

He picked up the snake and attempted to put it into the toilet when it bit his index finger, officials said.

He put the snake back into the tub and called police.

ESU came and took the snake to Animal Care and Control in Queens.

The victim was treated on the scene.

ALSO READ | Cat stuck in tree for 5 days in Harlem coaxed down safely

Crystal Cranmore has more from Harlem.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.