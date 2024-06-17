Police: Man pulls gun, runs off with teen's backpack on Brooklyn subway

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man wanted in an armed robbery on the subway in Brooklyn.

It happened three weeks ago on a Q train. Police say the man pulled out a gun at Coney Island's West 8th Street Station.

The man allegedly then ran off with a 17-year-old's backpack at Ocean Parkway.

The victim was not hurt.

