Suspect arraigned in stabbing of MTA train operator in Brooklyn has history of violent crimes

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A man accused of stabbing a subway operator Tuesday in Brooklyn, is no stranger to police or jail cells, and was already on parole for one of his crimes.

Dozens of transit workers poured out of Brooklyn Criminal Court and embraced one another after the suspect was ordered held without bail. Union leaders said it sends a powerful message.

"Well, this is a step in the right direction. Like, transit workers have to be respected and have to be protected," said TWU Local #100 Vice President Canella Gomez.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Jonathan Davalos was arrested while standing over his victim, seconds after he dropped his weapon, described as a large kitchen knife.

The attack happened at the Utica Avenue station in Brooklyn, an end-of-the-line station where passengers must exit the train.

Investigators say when the train operator asked Davalos to leave the train, Davalos flew into a rage and chased the worker down the platform and stabbed him half a dozen times.

The worker, identified as 64-year-old Myron Pollack, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police officers were in the station at the time and made the arrest within seconds, but this wasn't Davalos' first crime.

-- In January 2020, he punched a conductor.

-- In April 2021, he slashed a woman at random.

-- In May 2021, he menaced another woman.

-- In December 2021, he was sentenced to three years in prison, and in February 2024, he was released on parole until 2028.

Transit workers are under orders to clear their trains when they reach the end of the line, part of the mayor's subway safety plan put into effect two years ago, but union leaders say the policy is putting their members at risk.

"Obviously, we're going to look to do something different to protect our members and that's going to be coming very shortly," said TWU Local #100 President Richard Davis.

Gomez says "it's a proven fact" that cleaning out trains has become dangerous and must be addressed.

The Kings County District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said Pollack is a "hardworking train operator who was simply doing his job," and says they will pursue full accountability for the violent assault.

