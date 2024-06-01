NYPD searching for man accused of robbing girls, ages 6 and 14, in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are trying to identify the man accused of robbing two young girls in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the NYPD, the suspect approached the 6-year-old and 14-year-old from behind near Eastern Parkway and Ralph Avenue around 3:15 p.m. on May 29.

Police say the man demanded the 14-year-old girl to give him her gold necklace, but when she refused, he began choking the 6-year-old.

While choking the younger girl, officers say the suspect managed to rip her gold necklace from her neck. The man also managed to snatch the 14-year-old's necklace before fleeing the scene.

First responders transported the victims to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.

The NYPD says the suspect is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and is between 25-40 years old. They also say the man has dark hair in a ponytail and a light complexion.

During the incident, the suspect was seen wearing a white-shirt and carrying a Target shopping bag. Police say he later removed a grey sweatshirt from the bag and put it over his t-shirt.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

