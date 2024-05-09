15 new Budweiser Clydesdale foals born at Missouri farm this year

When Clydesdales are born, they are about 3 feet tall and weigh roughly 150 pounds.

A Missouri farm that breeds Budweiser Clydesdale horses, has welcomed 15 new foals this year.

A Missouri farm that breeds Budweiser Clydesdale horses, has welcomed 15 new foals this year.

A Missouri farm that breeds Budweiser Clydesdale horses, has welcomed 15 new foals this year.

A Missouri farm that breeds Budweiser Clydesdale horses, has welcomed 15 new foals this year.

BOONVILLE, Mo. -- A farm in Boonville, Missouri, that breeds Budweiser Clydesdale horses, has welcomed 15 new foals this year.

Warm Springs Ranch is home to more than 70 Clydesdales.

The ranch says that the public's first opportunity to see the foals will be at an event this weekend. But if you can't make it, we have some pictures of the adorable youngsters.

Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri

When Clydesdales are born, they are about three feet tall and weigh roughly 150 pounds.

As adults, they are usually about six feet tall and weigh about 2,000 pounds. They also eat up to 20 quarts of grain, 50 pounds of hay and drink up to 35 gallons of water every day!

WATCH: Budweiser Super Bowl 58 commercial with iconic Clydesdales

"Good Morning America" got an exclusive look at the new Budweiser ad on Wednesday along with a special visit in Times Square from one of the company's star Clydesdales, Olaf.

The horses go through years of training before they can be eligible to join one of the three Budweiser Clydesdales traveling teams.