Burglars steal memorabilia from St. Johns University basketball coach Rick Pitino

QUEENS (WABC) -- New York City police are investigating after two burglars swiped memorabilia when they broke into St. Johns University basketball coach Rick Pitino's office in Queens.

A basketball and bullhorn, worth about $375, were taken during the Tuesday afternoon break-in at 168-10 Goethals Avenue.

Pitino added on social media that the suspects also took a 1985 bottle of 6L Petrus Pomerol, a high-end bottle of wine that sells anywhere between $2,000 and $3,000.

"Really upset! Taking my memorabilia is one thing but the 1985 6L Petrus Pomerol has me livid!!!" he said on X.

The suspects fled on a moped westbound on Union Turnpike.

"On Tuesday, August 20, at approximately 8 p.m., a theft occurred at St. John's University, Queens Campus. Property was stolen from an office in the Athletics Department. The University shared surveillance footage with the NYPD and is assisting in the ongoing investigation," a St. John's spokesman, Brian Browne, said.

