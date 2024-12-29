Cable television pioneer, MSG boss Charles Dolan dies at 98, Newsday reports

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Charles Dolan, the cable-television pioneer who founded Cablevision and HBO along with acquiring control of Madison Square Garden and its various businesses, has died at 98, according to Newsday, the paper now owned by his son, Pat.
Dolan first earned his fortune as founder of Cablevision and HBO.
Then he inked landmark deals with teams like the Knicks and Rangers.
His family now has controlling ownership of the teams along with the Las Vegas Sphere.
Dolan himself continued to serve in a variety of roles including as director of MSG Entertainment.
Dolan was 98 years old.
