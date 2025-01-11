NYC woman shares horror of watching childhood home burn in California wildfires

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After moving to New York, Rachel Weston has shared many calls with her father back in Los Angeles.

Weston's childhood home is nothing but scorched rubble. The once posh coastal community of Pacific Palisades is leveled by the worst wildfire it has ever seen.

"I introduced my partner to that house, we've stayed in that house and shared the experiences with him - and now I don't have anywhere to go back to," Weston says.

Rachel's dad had the house for 22 years. She took pictures with her first car in front of it. The home brought a sense of safety and now a feeling as empty as the house itself.

"I feel so helpless being here and I can't be there and help our community. Help you clean up and everything and I'm just upset about that and worry for our family and next steps," she added.

Neighbors who stayed longer than they probably should have ended up virtually trapped.

Weston's parents had evacuated with only enough time to save the family dog, Louie. They would later see on their Ring camera - someone's last-ditch effort to stop the flames from spreading to their property.

"We're in a hotel - these are the clothes we've been wearing the last three or four days and we just saw our first apartment today," said her father, Craig Weston.

Entire neighborhoods have been reduced to ash in the Palisades by the largest of five fires burning in the Los Angeles area.

Known for mansions and celebrity homes - the Palisades was also home to everyday people. The Weston family home was built in 1940.

Fortunate to still be here -- her parents are nearing retirement and now have to start all over.

"They don't know how to navigate anything outside the Palisades because they were just planning to stay there forever," she says.

Navigating insurance complications and rebuilding - if that is ever even a possibility - are what's ahead.

There is a GoFundMe set up to help Weston's family rebuild.

